Kennard Davis • Vashon basketball

A 6-foot-6 junior swing man, Davis helped the Wolverines capture their fifth state championship since 2016. Vashon rallied in the final four minutes to beat Tolton 57-49 to defend its title as Class 4 state champions and Davis led the way by scoring a team-high 15 points, grabbing six rebounds and making two steals. Davis was perfect at the free throw line as he hit all seven of his attempts. He was especially good down the stretch as he hit four in a row in the fourth quarter to give the Wolverines a 50-47 lead with 1 minute and 55 seconds to play. An all-conference selection, Davis averaged 14 points and eight rebounds this season.