A 5-foot-11 junior forward, Watkins led the Mustangs to the Class 5 District 3 title. She had a game-high 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds, made five steals and blocked three shots as the Mustangs downed rival Lafayette 62-49 for the title. She was coming off a 23-point, seven-rebound performance in a 73-55 win over host Parkway South in the semifinals. A three-year starter, an all-tournament selection at Marquette and Lindbergh this season and a first-team all-conference honoree last season, Watkins is averaging team highs in scoring (16.7), rebounding (8.9) and steals (3.2). She also competes in track and field.
Kennedi Watkins • Marquette basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot-4 senior guard, Shalley closed out the regular season with a pair of double-doubles as the Panthers opened regional tournament play o…
A 6-foot-3 junior guard, Prange led the Lancers to the Class 3 District 5 title. In a 69-59 win over host Whitfield in the district final, he …
A 5-foot-5 senior point guard, Brown led the Bulldogs to the Class 3A Effingham Sectional title. In a 48-34 win over Mississippi Valley Confer…
A 6-foot-2 freshman forward, Rhodes helped the Warriors capture the Class 3 District 5 title. She had a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebou…
A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Moore helped the Trojans capture their third consecutive regional title. In a 92-63 win over Lovejoy in the Class 1A …
In the Illinois state championships at Evanston High School near Chicago, Nelson finished seventh in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.80 sec…
A senior, Cathcart won four gold medals to help lead the Vikings to the team title at the GAC South Championships. She placed first in the 200…
A 6-foot-7 senior guard and forward, Naeger was named to the Class 3 District 3 all-district team after leading the Lancers to the title. In t…