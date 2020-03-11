Kennedi Watkins • Marquette basketball
Kennedi Watkins • Marquette basketball

Kennedi Watkins, Marquette

Kennedi Watkins, Marquette basketball

A 5-foot-11 junior forward, Watkins led the Mustangs to the Class 5 District 3 title. She had a game-high 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds, made five steals and blocked three shots as the Mustangs downed rival Lafayette 62-49 for the title. She was coming off a 23-point, seven-rebound performance in a 73-55 win over host Parkway South in the semifinals. A three-year starter, an all-tournament selection at Marquette and Lindbergh this season and a first-team all-conference honoree last season, Watkins is averaging team highs in scoring (16.7), rebounding (8.9) and steals (3.2). She also competes in track and field.

