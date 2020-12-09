Kennedi Watkins • Marquette basketball

A 5-foot-10 senior forward, Watkins helped the Mustangs go 3-0 in their own Marquette Classic as they won their first four games before falling to St. Joseph’s on Tuesday. Against Nerinx Hall, she had 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and seven steals in a 47-37 victory. She closed out the tournament by scoring a game-high 19 points, grabbing eight rebounds and making seven steals as the Mustangs downed Fort Zumwalt West 45-32. A first-team all-conference selection her sophomore and junior seasons and a first-team all-state honoree last season in which she averaged 16.7 points, Watkins has committed to Southeast Missouri State.
