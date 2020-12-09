 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kennedi Watkins • Marquette basketball
0 comments

Kennedi Watkins • Marquette basketball

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Kennedi Watkins, Marquette

Kennedi Watkins, Marquette basketball

A 5-foot-10 senior forward, Watkins helped the Mustangs go 3-0 in their own Marquette Classic as they won their first four games before falling to St. Joseph’s on Tuesday. Against Nerinx Hall, she had 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and seven steals in a 47-37 victory. She closed out the tournament by scoring a game-high 19 points, grabbing eight rebounds and making seven steals as the Mustangs downed Fort Zumwalt West 45-32. A first-team all-conference selection her sophomore and junior seasons and a first-team all-state honoree last season in which she averaged 16.7 points, Watkins has committed to Southeast Missouri State.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports