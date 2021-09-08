Kennedy Jensen • Francis Howell Central softball

A senior pitcher, Jensen won her last five starts to improve to 8-1 with a 1.75 earned run average. She tossed a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Lafayette and three days later threw a five-hit shutout with four strikeouts in a 1-0 GAC South victory against Troy Buchanan. She then pitched the Spartans to a pair of victories in the Howell Central Invitational, an 11-3 win over Northwest Cedar Hill and a 10-5 victory over Incarnate Word, in which she also had a pair of hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Last season, Jensen went 14-6 with a 2.87 ERA and batted .427 with seven home runs and 31 RBI, earning first-team all-conference honors.