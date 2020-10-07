Kennedy Lane • St. Pius X volleyball

A 5-foot-10 junior outside hitter and six-rotation player, Lane piled up the area’s highest single-match total of kills this season when she pounded down 32 on 40 attempts and added seven digs in a four-set win over Incarnate Word. She was coming off a 21-kill, 13-dig performance in a three-set sweep of St. Vincent. Lane is third on the area leaderboard in kill average (5 per set) and is averaging 2.4 digs. Last season, Lane, a three-year starter, earned first-team all-conference, all-district and all-state honors. She led the Lancers to a 25-5-2 record and a second-place finish in Class 2 last season.
