A 5-foot-11, 170-pound sophomore wide receiver and defensive back, Coleman caught six passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns to help the Dragons knock off visiting Westminster 26-15. Coleman hauled in TD passes of 67, 63 and 45 yards from quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy. The 63-yarder, which came late in the third quarter, helped the Dragons erase a 7-6 deficit and gave them the lead to stay. He also had five tackles and two assists on defense. A first-team all-conference and all-state selection last season and a Preseason All-Metro honoree, Coleman has 11 NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

