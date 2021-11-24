 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin Coleman • St. Mary’s football
0 comments

Kevin Coleman • St. Mary’s football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Coleman, St. Mary's

Kevin Coleman, St. Mary's football

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior wide receiver and kick returner, Coleman scored four touchdowns to lead the Dragons to a 44-7 win over Park Hills Central in a Class 3 state quarterfinal. He scored all four of the Dragons’ touchdowns in the first half. Coleman capped St. Mary’s first two drives with touchdown catches of 53 and 12 yards. His third score came on the ground as he weaved his way for a 52-yard touchdown run, and he tacked on a 14-yard touchdown on the next drive. Coleman, the top-rated prospect in Missouri who is expected to commit to a college in January, has caught 30 passes for 777 yards (25.9 yards per catch) and 14 TDs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News