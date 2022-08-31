Kevin Emmanuel • Eureka football

A 5-foot-8, 195-pound senior running back, Emmanuel carried the ball 28 times for 321 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats stormed back for a 43-28 victory against Fort Zumwalt West after trailing 28-7 in the third quarter. He had a first-quarter TD run of 3 yards and scored on an 80-yard run in the third quarter. He was a difference-maker in the fourth quarter, snapping a 28-28 tie with a 56-yard TD run at the 11:48 mark and sealed the win with a 29-yard run with 1:19 left. Last season, he rushed for 1,715 yards and 25 TDs. Emmanuel, who also competes in track and field, has drawn interest from Division I and Division II programs for football.