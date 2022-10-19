Khayli Buckels • Parkway South tennis

A senior who has verbally committed to Nebraska Omaha, Buckels closed out her high school career by winning the Class 3 girls singles championship in the with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sahana Madala of John Burroughs. Buckels, who finished the season with a perfect 20-0 singles record, was the Class 3 state runner-up as a junior. She fell behind 4-2 in the first set before winning the final four games. There were plenty of long points in the match, including in the sixth game of the second set in which Buckels won a long deuce game. She also was a district champion this season and finished her career with a 72-5 singles record.