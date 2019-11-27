A senior center midfielder, Murphy scored the game-winning goal in the Panthers’ 3-2 come-from-behind win over St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia in the Class 1 state championship. It is Principia’s second state title (2015). With the score tied 2-2 with just more than 12 minutes to play in the second half, Murphy curled a free kick from just outside the left corner of the penalty box into top corner of the net at the near post to put the Panthers on top to stay. A two-year starter, Murphy was responsible for taking all corner kicks and free kicks around the penalty box. He finished the season second on the team in goals with seven.
Most popular
-
Cardinal Ritter records signature win over defending champ East St. Louis
-
Notebook: Trinity weathers the storm, makes third semifinal in four years; Lutheran North moves to turf
-
Bruening's three lifts Althoff over Cahokia
-
Fort Zumwalt West gets OT victory against Fort Zumwalt South
-
John Burroughs standout runner Miller signs with Texas A&M