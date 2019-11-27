Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
A senior center midfielder, Murphy scored the game-winning goal in the Panthers’ 3-2 come-from-behind win over St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia in the Class 1 state championship. It is Principia’s second state title (2015). With the score tied 2-2 with just more than 12 minutes to play in the second half, Murphy curled a free kick from just outside the left corner of the penalty box into top corner of the net at the near post to put the Panthers on top to stay. A two-year starter, Murphy was responsible for taking all corner kicks and free kicks around the penalty box. He finished the season second on the team in goals with seven.