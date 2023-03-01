A senior who is ranked No. 1 in the nation by FloWrestling and USA Wrestling at 235 pounds, Ganey repeated as the Illinois one-class state champion with a 6-1 decision against Chicago Curie’s Aaliyah Grandberry. Ganey advanced to the title match with a 19-second pin in the opening round, an 11-5 decision in the quarterfinals against Oak Park-River Forest junior Sarah Epshtein and then a pin at the 1:42 mark of the first period in the semifinals against Urbana junior Jurdan Tyler. Ganey was ranked 12th nationally in USA Wrestling’s “pound for pound” rankings, which were released Feb. 17. She is the only area wrestler on that list and the only area wrestler ranked No. 1 in her own division.