 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kiara Ganey • Belleville East wrestling

  • 0
Kiara Ganey, Belleville East

Kiara Ganey, Belleville East wrestling

A junior, Ganey pinned Chicago Curie sophomore Aaliyah GrandBerry in the second period to win the title in the 235-pound division of the inaugural Illinois High School Association girls wrestling state championships at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Ganey (15-0), the nation’s No. 3-ranked wrestler in her weight class, pinned every opponent at the state tournament, including first period pins in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Last summer, she placed second in the 16-under division of the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo and was the only wrestler to score points against the eventual champion.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News