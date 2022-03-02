Kiara Ganey • Belleville East wrestling

A junior, Ganey pinned Chicago Curie sophomore Aaliyah GrandBerry in the second period to win the title in the 235-pound division of the inaugural Illinois High School Association girls wrestling state championships at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Ganey (15-0), the nation’s No. 3-ranked wrestler in her weight class, pinned every opponent at the state tournament, including first period pins in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Last summer, she placed second in the 16-under division of the Junior Cadet National Championships in Fargo and was the only wrestler to score points against the eventual champion.