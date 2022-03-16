Kiley Duchardt • St. Joseph’s basketball

A 5-foot-11 senior forward, Duchardt helped the Angels advance to their first state tournament since 2018, when they finished third. In a 41-37 Class 6 state quarterfinal win over Jackson, she had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five blocks. She heads to the final four averaging a team-best 14.6 points, tops the Angels in steals (64 total) and is second in rebounding (8.1 per game). She has recorded seven double-doubles this season and has at least eight rebounds in each of her last six contests. Duchardt has been named to five all-tournament teams and earned all-district honors. She also was a first-team all-conference soccer player last spring.