Kiley Kisgen • Freeburg volleyball

A 5-foot-5 senior libero, Kisgen helped the Midgets advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2009. A skilled back row player, Kisgen had a team-high 21 digs and made only one error on 19 serve receive attempts in a 25-13, 22-25, 25-22 win over Mater Dei in the Class 2A Fairfield Super-Sectional. She was coming off a 42-dig performance in 20-25, 25-23, 25-19 win over Fairfield in the Benton Sectional final. A first-year full-time starter, Kisgen is closing in on 1,000 digs for her career; she currently sits at 989 with two state tournament matches left to play. She was named to the all-tournament team at Quincy this season and was an all-conference selection last year. Kisgen also plays basketball and soccer.