A 6-foot-7 senior guard, Lee led the Panthers to victories on three consecutive days in the Lafayette Tournament. He had a double-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 66-54 win over Vianney and scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Panthers came from behind in the fourth quarter to edge Troy 52-50. Lee, who is averaging 19.9 points, closed out the tournament with his biggest offensive effort (26 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) in a 69-49 win over Lafayette. A first-team all-conference and all-district selection last season, Lee has scholarship offers from St. Louis University and Grand Canyon University.
KJ Lee • Fort Zumwalt North basketball