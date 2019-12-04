A 5-foot-7 senior point guard, Tyus was named to the all-tournament team at the Taylorville Thanksgiving Tournament for the third time after helping the Eagles win five consecutive games to claim the championship. Tyus, who runs a high-powered Eagles offense that outscored its five tourney opponents 389-124, averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 steals. Her biggest offensive game came against Hillsboro as she single-handedly outscored the Hiltoppers with 23 points in a 77-18 win. A first-team all-conference selection as a sophomore and junior, Tyus has committed to play at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan.
