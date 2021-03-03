 Skip to main content
Kristian Davis • O'Fallon Christian
Kristian Davis • O’Fallon Christian

Kristian Davis, O'Fallon Christian

Kristian Davis, O'Fallon Christian basketball

A 6-foot-2 junior guard, Davis helped the Eagles capture their sixth district title in school history and second in succession and earned all-district honors. In a 75-61 win over Trinity in the championship game, the Eagles dominated the first half by scoring 32 second-quarter points and Davis led the way with a game-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Davis was coming off a big performance (21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) in an 88-27 semifinal victory over Brentwood. A three-year starter, Davis is averaging 17.9 points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.8 steals.

