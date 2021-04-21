A 6-foot-4, 170-pound senior quarterback, Athmer connected on 16 of 23 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a 41-7 win over Alton Marquette as they improved to 4-1 with one game to play. He threw first-half touchdown passes of 6, 40 and 53 yards and had TD tosses of 37 and 48 yards in the third quarter. It was his first 200-plus yard passing game of the season; his previous high was 192 yards in a loss to Salem. A second-year starter, Athmer has passed for 837 yards and 13 TDs with a passer rating of 115.2. Athmer, who also plays basketball and baseball, has signed with Missouri S&T for baseball.
Kyle Athmer • Breese Central football