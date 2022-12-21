Kyle Harris • Fort Zumwalt West basketball

A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Harris led the Jaguars to their first two wins of the season last week after an 0-4 start. The Jaguars’ first win came in dramatic fashion, as they outlasted Duchesne 88-86 in triple overtime behind a 31-point night that included five 3-pointers by Harris. The next night, West made it two consecutive wins by downing Hazelwood West 71-51, and Harris led the way again, scoring 20 points and handing out eight assists. For the season, he is averaging team highs in scoring (17.8) and assists (3) to go along with 2.2 rebounds. An academic all-conference honoree in basketball last season, Harris also competes in track and field.