A junior midfielder, Pickens continued her season of excellence at draw controls while helping the Wildcats remain unbeaten. Pickens ranks second in the area with an average of 7.25 draw controls per game, and she bettered that number in all three games with eight in a 15-3 victory against Visitation, 10 in a 14-2 win over Belleville West and a season-high 13 in a 20-7 victory at Rockwood rival Marquette. Pickens also had three goals, six assists, four ground balls and one caused turnover against Marquette. She scored twice against Visitation and once against West. Pickens is among area leaders with an average of three points per game.