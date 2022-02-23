 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kylee Sullivan • Parkway South swimming

A junior who has given a verbal pledge to Mizzou, Sullivan won four gold medals — two individual and two relay — at the Class 2 state championships to lead the Patriots to the team championship, the first girls swimming and diving state team title in program history. Sullivan made it back-to-back state titles in the 200-yard individual medley with a Class 2 state-record time of 2 minutes, 2.13 seconds. She later made it consecutive state titles in the 100 butterfly as well with a time of 54.75, more than two seconds ahead of Kirkwood senior Alyssa Dennis. Sullivan also swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay that set a Class 2 record.

