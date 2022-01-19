Kylee Sullivan • Parkway South swimming

A junior who has given a verbal pledge to Mizzou, Sullivan led the Patriots to the team title at the COMO Invitational by winning two individual events and being part of two winning relays. She placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:04.19, which is the fastest time in the state this season and the fastest time by an area swimmer since 2010. She won the 100-yard butterfly in a state-best time this season of 56.04. Sullivan also swam a leg on the winning individual 200-yard medley relay and 200 free relay, both of which set meet records and are tops in the state this season.