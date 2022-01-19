A junior who has given a verbal pledge to Mizzou, Sullivan led the Patriots to the team title at the COMO Invitational by winning two individual events and being part of two winning relays. She placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:04.19, which is the fastest time in the state this season and the fastest time by an area swimmer since 2010. She won the 100-yard butterfly in a state-best time this season of 56.04. Sullivan also swam a leg on the winning individual 200-yard medley relay and 200 free relay, both of which set meet records and are tops in the state this season.
Kylee Sullivan • Parkway South swimming
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-foot-2 sophomore center, Jansen had a pair of double-doubles and filled the scoresheets to lead the Angels to two victories to kick off th…
A 6-foot-3 junior guard, Daniels knocked down seven 3-pointers, finishing with a team-high 25 points as the Red Devils eclipsed the century ma…
A 6-foot-1 senior guard and a Central Michigan signee who is second in the area in scoring with an average of 24.2 points, Harris led the Tige…
A junior, Moffett pinned all four of his opponents to capture the championship of the 220-pound weight class at the GAC Tournament, helping th…
A sophomore, Ackley won two individual events and was a member of two winning relays to help the Wolves capture the team title of the Fort Zum…
A sophomore, Bliss won the championship of the 120-pound weight class at the GAC Tournament as she improved her record to 28-1. She pinned her…
A 6-foot senior guard, Enright led the Statesmen to the championship of the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament and was named to the all-tournament …
A junior, Alexander went 5-1 and eclipsed the 100-win mark for his career in finishing second in the 120-pound weight class at the prestigious…
A 5-foot-6 senior guard who has signed with Kentucky, Tyler led the Red Knights to the championship of the Visitation Christmas Tournament and…
A 6-foot-4 senior guard, Kramer reached a milestone in helping the Junior Bills win the championship of their own Legends of Roundball Winter …