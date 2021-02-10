Kylee Sullivan • Parkway South swimming

A sophomore, Sullivan won four gold medals by clocking in with the state’s best times this season in three events and second-best in another at the Kirkwood quad meet. She won the 100 butterfly in a state-best 55.68 seconds, won the 200 individual medley in a state-best 2:05.48, swam on 200 freestyle relay, which won with state-leading 1:38.38 and swam on the 200 medley relay, which won in 1:47.75, the state's second-best time. Sullivan, who hasn’t lost a race all season, also has qualified for state in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. At last season’s state meet, she finished second in the 200 IM and second in the 100 fly.