The University of Missouri signee closed out her high school career by leading the Patriots to a second consecutive Class 2 team state championship after winning four gold medals for the second consecutive state meet. Sullivan did it in record-breaking fashion, setting new Class 2 state meet records en route to winning the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 1.88 seconds) and 100 butterfly (54.27) titles. Sullivan also swam a leg on South’s 200 medley relay team that set a new Class 2 state record of 1:44.51, and she was the anchor on South’s winning 400 freestyle relay (3:30.51). Sullivan won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly state titles in three consecutive seasons and was a five-time state relay champ.