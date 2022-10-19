 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kylie Witthaus • Warrenton softball

A junior left-handed pitcher, Witthaus led the Warriors to the Class 4 District 4 championship, striking out 45 batters in three games. In a 2-1 win over Parkway North in eight innings in the championship game, she gave up one unearned run, allowed three hits and struck out 15. She also drove in the Warriors' first run of the game. She tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 16, and had two hits in a 10-0, six-inning semifinal win over Fort Zumwalt East and had a big game (14 strikeouts, 2 hits, 1 RBI) in a 7-3 quarterfinal win over Holt. Witthaus has surpassed Warrenton’s single season strikeout record and currently has 292.

