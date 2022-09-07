La’Ron Eason • Parkway South football

A 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior running back, Eason rushed for 300 yards, the second-highest single-game total in school history, on 38 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 32-14 victory over Northwest Cedar Hill. With South trailing 7-6 early in the third quarter, Eason scored on a 1-yard run at the 9:33 mark to give his team a 12-7 lead. After Northwest scored to take a 14-12 lead with 3:59 left in the third quarter, Eason broke loose for a 57-yard TD run 58 seconds later to give the Patriots a 20-14 lead, and they never were headed. He rushed for 154 yards and a TD in the season opener against Parkway Central and was a first-team all-conference and all-district running back last season. He also competes in track and field.