Laila Blakeny • Lutheran North basketball
A 5-foot-7 sophomore guard, Blakeny was named MVP of the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament after leading the Crusaders to the championship. In the championship game against Rolla, she scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead the Crusaders to a 64-51 victory. She also led the way in a 61-45 semifinal win over Francis Howell Central, finishing with a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds. Blakeny opened the tournament by scoring 13 points and pulling down four rebounds in a win over Visitation. Last season as a part-time starter, she averaged 8.2 points.

