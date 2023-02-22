The Comets won their first South Central Conference title since 2019 behind a big spark from Moss the last week of the regular season. Coming off a four-point loss at Vandalia and needing to sweep the final two games to secure the outright league crown, Greenville did just that behind Moss, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior guard. Moss scored a career-high 37 points and established a single-game school record with 11 3-point goals — including 10 in the first half — during a 61-26 victory against Carlinville. The Comets sealed the SCC title two days later with an 83-40 victory against Hillsboro behind a game-high 31 points by Moss. He finished the season averaging 16.5 points per game.