Landon Gelven • MICDS lacrosse

A senior attackman who will play Division I lacrosse at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Gelven led the Rams to their eighth consecutive Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association championship. In a 7-4 win over De Smet in the championship game, he had two goals, three assists and two ground balls. MICDS fell behind 3-1 but Gelven triggered the comeback by cutting into the lead with a goal three minutes into the second quarter. He then tied the score at 3-3 with his second goal of the night with 2:01 to go before halftime. An all-state selection this season, Gelven led the Rams in scoring with 45 goals and 46 assists for 91 points.