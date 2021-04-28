A senior, Oxford won the 300 hurdles, 200 and 100 at the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational. He broke his own school record in the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.83, which is the second-fastest time in Class 4 this season, and finished with a time of 22.43 in the 200, the fastest time in Class 4 this season. Other highlights this season for Oxford include finishing second in the high jump with a leap of 6-1 at the Fort Zumwalt West Invitational and running a 50.7 split at part of the Lions 1,600 relay at the Fort Zumwalt East Invitational. He was an all-conference wide receiver in football last fall, finishing with 11 catches, five of which went for touchdowns.
Landon Oxford • Fort Zumwalt East track and field