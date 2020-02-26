A senior, Porter capped off an undefeated (45-0) season by winning the Class 3 championship at 285 pounds with a 7-4 victory over Neosho's Zane Persinger in the championship match. En route to the title, Porter pinned his first round and semifinal opponents and won by a 4-0 decision in the quarterfinals. It was the eighth tournament victory of the season for Porter, who won titles at Fort Zumwalt East, Monett, Summit, MICDS, De Soto, Seckman and the district tournament. He was a first-team all-conference offensive and defensive lineman for the football team and has committed to McKendree University for wrestling.
Landon Porter • De Soto wrestling