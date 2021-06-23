Laney Harshany • Triad soccer

A sophomore forward who possesses a dangerous offensive weapon with her flip throw-in, Harshany helped the Knights capture their third Class 2A girls soccer state championship. She scored the only goal the Knights needed in a 1-0 conquest of St. Viator in the semifinals. Harshany took a pass about 30 yards away from the goal and ripped a shot past the keeper at the 45-minute mark for her 14th goal of the season. Harshany, who had an assist on a flip throw in a super-sectional win over Chatham Glenwood, used her flip throw again to set up senior Gracie Giacoletto for the lone goal of 1-0 win over Joliet Catholic in the state championship game.