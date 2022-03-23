 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Hughes Jr. • CBC basketball

  • 0
Larry Hughes Jr., CBC

Larry Hughes Jr., CBC basketball

A 6-foot-5 senior guard, Hughes scored 20 points and was a force on defense as CBC powered past Nixa 68-51 to win the Class 6 state championship. It was the seventh state title for the Cadets and their first since 2014. Hughes hit 3 of 4 2-pointers and was 3 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc. CBC led 48-36 at the end of the third before Hughes knocked down two 3-pointers in a 90-second span that pushed the lead to 56-38. He took shifts muzzling Nixa’s standout backcourt of senior Collin Ruffin and junior Kael Combs, helping hold them to a combined 15 points. A first-team all-conference and all-district selection, Hughes averaged 13.4 points this season.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Standouts on the courts - our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News