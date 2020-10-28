Laura Finnie • Visitation tennis

A junior, Finnie won the Class 2 girls singles championship and helped the Vivettes capture the Class 2 team title. She defeated teammate Flora Eidson 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the singles title match. Finnie won her first two matches at state without losing a game and then beat Journee White of MICDS 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals. Finnie, who finished the season with a 12-2 singles record, cruised through the individual singles district tournament winning four matches, including a straight-set win over Eidson in the championship. In the team state championship, Finnie and Annie Wilkinson won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles to help the Vivettes win the title.
