A junior pitcher and first baseman, Gallagher put on an offensive show in an 11-0 win over Parkway North in a district championship game. She had three home runs, a three-run blast and two solo shots, finishing the day with four hits, including a double, and seven RBI. Gallagher was coming off a 2-for-2 day with a double and an RBI in a 15-0 semifinal victory over University City. In the Red Knights’ regular-season finale, she was on base four times with a single and three walks in a 10-5 win over Nerinx Hall. Overall, Gallagher, a first-team all-conference selection last season, is batting .364 with five home runs and 31 RBI.
