Lauren Lenihan • Alton Marquette softball

A junior pitcher, Lenihan has 45 strikeouts in three wins to start the season. She opened the season by tossing a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 7-1 win over Granite City. She was even better in her second game, spinning a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts in a 7-0 victory over Christ Our Rock. She then beat Hardin Calhoun 3-2, allowing no earned runs, two hits and fanning 12. Last season, Lenihan posted a 20-6 record with a 1.32 ERA. In 164 innings, she struck out 270 batters and gave up just 90 hits. She was named second-team All-Metro and was a second-team all-state selection by the Illinois Softball Coaches Association.

