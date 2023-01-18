Lauren Mills • Festus wrestling

A senior, Mills kept her record perfect at 31-0 by winning the championship of the 125-pound weight class of Summit’s Sherri Lance Tournament. She pinned all three of her opponents in the first period, finishing off Lafayette junior Toby Goertz 56 seconds into the championship match. It was the second tournament win of the week for Mills, who won the title at the JCAA Tournament three days prior. She also has won tournament championships at Fort Zumwalt North, Fort Zumwalt East, Liberty, Park Hills Central and Battle’s Wonder Woman Tournament. She has 26 pins this season and is ranked No. 1 in the state by rokfin.com/MissouriWrestling.