A senior pitcher and first baseman, Montgomery helped the Jaguars win six of seven games last week by going 11-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI. She also went 4-0 in the circle, allowing just two earned runs in 29 innings with 25 strikeouts. Highlights included going 5-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and allowing two earned runs in seven innings to beat Lafayette 12-3 and collecting three hits in three at bats with two doubles, four RBI and pitching four shutout innings with eight strikeouts in a 15-0 win over Rosati-Kain.