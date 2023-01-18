Lauren Ortwerth • Cor Jesu basketball

A 6-foot freshman forward, Ortwerth led the Chargers to three wins last week, as they have won five of seven games in the new calendar year. She had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Chargers knocked off MWAA foe St. Joseph’s 48-43 and on the following night, she scored 20 points and grabbed three rebounds in a 47-38 victory over Oakville. Ortwerth closed out the week with a huge game as she poured in 33 points on 16-of-25 shooting from the field, pulled down 11 rebounds, made three assists and three steals in a 48-46 win over Visitation. She is averaging 13.5 points and 9.4 rebounds and played varsity volleyball in the fall.