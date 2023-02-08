A sophomore guard, Young scored a career-high 22 points during a 72-53 victory against Parkway Central that gave the Greyhounds a 4-0 record in the Suburban Conference Red Pool standings. Her milestone effort came on 7-of-11 shooting, including five 3-point goals. Later in the week, Young scored 15 points (with three 3-pointers) in a 50-34 victory against MICDS. Young, who led Clayton by scoring 12.3 points a game as a freshman, is averaging a team-best 13.4 points this season along with 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2 steals a game. She has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games, helping Clayton to a seven-game win streak.