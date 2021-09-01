LaVonta Clerk • Soldan football

A 5-foot-10, 162-pound senior quarterback, Clerk engineered a late comeback to lift the Tigers to a thrilling 42-40 victory over Vianney in their season opener. With Soldan trailing 40-26 with 1:59 left in the fourth quarter, Clerk scored on a 35-yard run and completed a two-point conversion pass to make it a six-point game. Then with just 16 seconds to go in the game, Clerk hit TyShawn Johnson with a 42-yard touchdown pass and ran in the two-point conversion for the game-winning play. Clerk threw for 326 yards and four TDs. Among the schools he is interested in are Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State and Tennessee State.