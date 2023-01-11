Leah Wilmsmeyer • Timberland basketball

A 5-foot-6 senior guard, Wilmsmeyer became Timberland’s all-time leading scorer during a 52-44 win over Francis Howell North, in which she scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed three rebounds. Wilmsmeyer is currently at 1,266 career points, which broke the record of 1,258 set by Taylor Haymes (2004-08). She also led the way in the Wolves’ 42-26 win over St. Dominic with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals. At the St. Dominic Tournament during the holidays, she set the school’s single-game scoring record with a 34-point outing against St. Charles West. Wilmsmeyer is averaging 15.3, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 steals.