Leah Wilmsmeyer • Timberland basketball

A 5-foot-6 junior guard, Wilmsmeyer led the Wolves to two victories last week. She had big performances in a 55-34 win over Fort Zumwalt East (22 points, 6 steals, 3 rebounds) and a 55-38 win over Holt (21 points, 5 3-pointers, 5 rebounds). Wilmsmeyer is among the area leaders in scoring (17.7), 3-pointers (69), steals (3.1) and averaged 4.1 rebounds. She scored her 1,000th career point in mid-February and likely will challenge the school record of 1,258 next season. She was named to all-tournament teams at St. Dominic, Winfield and Warrenton and has scored 20 or more points 19 times in her career with 12 of those coming this season.