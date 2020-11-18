Lee Naber • MICDS swimming

A junior, Naber made a big splash in the Class 1 state meet to help the Rams finish second in the team standings. Naber won the 200-yard freestyle, setting a school record of 1 minute, 39.62 seconds, and won the 100 backstroke in another program-record performance of 49.37. Both are area-best times this season, the backstroke time is the area’s second-best this century and the freestyle time is the area’s fourth-best this century. Naber swam the backstroke leg on the winning 200 medley relay with a 22.87 split, helping that relay break a program record that stood since 1992 with a time of 1:33.80 that was the second-fastest area performance this century. Naber also was the leadoff leg on the runner-up 400 freestyle relay, which broke a team record dating back to 1988 with a performance of 3:10.44.
