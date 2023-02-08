The Patriots freshman made a splash in her first conference meet by winning two individual golds and swimming on two winning relays. She and senior teammate Kylee Sullivan were the only four-event winners in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool meet, arguably the state’s toughest. Cook won the 500-yard freestyle by more than eight seconds and the 100 backstroke by more than two seconds. She was the leadoff leg on the 200 medley relay that and the third leg on the winning 400 free relay. Cook’s best time of the season in the 100 backstroke (55.80) ranks second in Class 2 and her top 500 free performance (5:03.63) ranks third; both came at the COMO Invitational.