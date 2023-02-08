The Patriots freshman made a splash in her first conference meet by winning two individual golds and swimming on two winning relays. She and senior teammate Kylee Sullivan were the only four-event winners in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool meet, arguably the state’s toughest. Cook won the 500-yard freestyle by more than eight seconds and the 100 backstroke by more than two seconds. She was the leadoff leg on the 200 medley relay that and the third leg on the winning 400 free relay. Cook’s best time of the season in the 100 backstroke (55.80) ranks second in Class 2 and her top 500 free performance (5:03.63) ranks third; both came at the COMO Invitational.
Lexi Cook • Parkway South swimming
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 5-foot-5 senior guard made her third all-tournament team of the season in helping the Mustangs to the title of last week's Lindbergh Tourn…
A 6-foot-5 junior forward, hit personal and career milestones during a 64-58 win over Hazelwood West to close out the Parkway West Showdown. K…
A senior who signed Wednesday to wrestle for Lindenwood University, Sanabria remained undefeated last weekend by winning the 130-pound title i…
A 5-foot-9 senior guard, Walker has helped the Junior Billikens win eight of nine games and pick up landmark victories against a pair of Metro…
Nicholl, a 6-foot-1 senior guard who averages 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, was named the tournament most valuable player while helping Winfie…