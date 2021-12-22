Liam Borgsmiller • Orchard Farm wrestling

A sophomore, Borgsmiller improved to 19-1 by winning the championship of the 106-pound weight class at the Chaminade Invitational. In the round robin event, Borgsmiller won with four first period pins, capping it off by pinning Chaminade junior Daniel Smith at the 1:22 mark in the championship match. It was the second tournament victory of the season for Borgsmiller, who won first place at the Parkway West Longhorn Invitational, where he won twice by fall and once by major decision. Borgsmiller, who finished second at the Westminster Tournament, where he suffered his lone loss, fell one victory short of qualifying for state last season.