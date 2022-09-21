Liam Hughes • Union football

A 6-foot-4, 195-pound senior quarterback, Hughes completed 15 of 21 passes for a season-high 339 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-14 win over Pacific. He threw TD passes of 59, 72, 40, 18 and 15 yards as Union improved to 4-0. For the season, Hughes has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 729 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions for a passer rating of 129.8. He threw for 226 yards and three TDs the week prior against Sullivan. He has been all-conference and all-district both his sophomore and junior seasons. He was third-team all-state last year and also plays basketball.