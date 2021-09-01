Liam Hughes • Union football

A 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior quarterback, Hughes completed 14 of 21 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 42-21 win on the road over Washington to kick off the season. Hughes’ first TD pass was a 60-yarder to Ryan Ewald with 11:16 left in the first quarter. Hughes then threw a pair of second-quarter TD passes, connecting with Hayden Burke from 37 yards out at the 2:20 mark and hitting Jayden Overschmidt with a 30-yard strike with just 27 seconds left in the first half. Last season, Hughes was named first-team all-district and honorable mention all-conference. He also plays basketball.