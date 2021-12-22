 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Libby Brewster • Francis Howell basketball
0 comments

Libby Brewster • Francis Howell basketball

  • 0
Libby Brewster, Francis Howell

Libby Brewster, Francis Howell basketball

A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Brewster had successive 29-point games last week. Against Parkway South, she had 29 points, nine rebounds and three assists as the Vikings fell just short in a 53-52 loss. Howell responded by beating Parkway West 51-45, led by Brewster, who had a double-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. She was busy and near perfect at the foul line against West, making 17 of 18 attempts. Brewster is among the area leaders in scoring (23), rebounding (9.1) and free-throw percentage (85). She was named to the all-tournament team at Marquette earlier this month and was an all-conference selection last season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News