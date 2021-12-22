Libby Brewster • Francis Howell basketball

A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Brewster had successive 29-point games last week. Against Parkway South, she had 29 points, nine rebounds and three assists as the Vikings fell just short in a 53-52 loss. Howell responded by beating Parkway West 51-45, led by Brewster, who had a double-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. She was busy and near perfect at the foul line against West, making 17 of 18 attempts. Brewster is among the area leaders in scoring (23), rebounding (9.1) and free-throw percentage (85). She was named to the all-tournament team at Marquette earlier this month and was an all-conference selection last season.