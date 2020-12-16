Lilly McCollum • Eureka wrestling

A sophomore, McCollum was dominant in winning the championship of the 102-pound weight class at the Union Tournament. She had five first-period pins and only two of her matches lasted more than one minute, with the longest taking 1 minute, 24 seconds. She pinned St. Clair’s Summer Fangers in 46 seconds in the championship match after winning by fall over Washington’s Nina Zimmermann in 45 seconds in the semifinals. As a freshman, McCollum, who is 7-1 this season, went 17-4 and won the Seckman Tournament, took second at Lafayette and placed fourth in the district tournament to qualify for state.
